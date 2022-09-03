Home / India News / Two arrested for cooking meat during boat ride on Ganga: Police

Two arrested for cooking meat during boat ride on Ganga: Police

india news
Published on Sep 03, 2022 11:59 PM IST

The two arrested men were identified as Mohd Asif, 25 and Hassan Ahmad 30. “They are now being questioned so as to identify the other six youths who were with them during the boat ride and cooking non-vegetarian food on the Ganga in the video that went viral on social media hurting religious sentiments. After questioning, further legal action will follow as per set procedure,” Sagaranj police station’s SHO Virendra Kumar said.

Two of the eight people who were booked for cooking non-vegetarian meal during a boat ride in the Ganga were arrested. (Representative use)
Two of the eight people who were booked for cooking non-vegetarian meal during a boat ride in the Ganga were arrested. (Representative use)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Two of the eight people who were booked for allegedly cooking and consuming a non-vegetarian meal during a boat ride in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj earlier this week were arrested on Saturday, police said.

On Thursday, police filed a case against two named and six unnamed people under IPC sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) after a purported video showing a group of men smoking hookah and having non-vegetarian food on a boat near the Sangam went viral on social media. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The Sangam is the confluence of three rivers — the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati — in Prayagraj and is a revered place in the Hindu religion.

The two arrested men were identified as Mohd Asif, 25 and Hassan Ahmad 30. “They are now being questioned so as to identify the other six youths who were with them during the boat ride and cooking non-vegetarian food on the Ganga in the video that went viral on social media hurting religious sentiments. After questioning, further legal action will follow as per set procedure,” Sagaranj police station’s SHO Virendra Kumar said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out