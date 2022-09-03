Home / Cities / Others / Ganga receding in Kashi; health department on alert

Ganga receding in Kashi; health department on alert

Published on Sep 03, 2022

On Friday, the water level in river Ganga was recorded as 69.21 meters which was below the warning level mark that is 70.262 meters.

A view of Sindhiya ghat after the flood water started receding in Varanasi on Friday. (Rajesh Kumar/HT photo)
HT Correspondent, Varanasi

With receding water levels of the river Ganga, the Varanasi administration has directed the health department to be on alert to keep a check on the diseases and infections that often occur in post-flood situations.

On Friday, the water level in river Ganga was recorded as 69.21 meters which was below the warning level mark that is 70.262 meters, stated Middle Ganga Division III, Varanasi, Central Water Commission.

Though the downward trend has brought partial relief to the flood-affected people in the district, the administration is however now engaged in relief operations.

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said that the administration is carrying out the relief work on a war footing basis and has launched a special drive keeping the expecting mothers in mind. Under the drive, the administration has identified more than 500 expecting mothers to provide them with proper medical assistance in times of need.

Dr Sandeep Chowdhary, chief medical officer (CMO) said, “We are distributing medicines, especially the chlorine tablets and other anti-allergic medicines to the people to keep a check on skin diseases that often occur post flood.”

The CMO said that they have also written to the Nagar Nigam to carry out extensive cleaning and defogging drives in the affected areas to keep the vector-borne diseases away. The medical helpline 09450020097 is also operational to assist the displaced lot.

The receding water levels brought relief to the residents, especially those belonging to the weaver communities, some of whom have started returning to their houses.

“I am happy that things are coming back to normal. I never imagined that the water could reach our locality as it had never been a part of the areas prone to flooding. I roughly remember the wrath of floods that hit Kashi 40 years ago,” said Mohammed Sartaj, a weaver who hails from Jaitpura locality- home to as many as 500 weavers.

Similarly, things are coming back to normal in over two dozen weaver-dominated localities including Kunia, Saraiyan, Selputri, Chirwa Ghat, Nakhi Ghat, Kuchwa Ghat and Puranapull. “Over 6,000 weavers have been affected by this year’s floods. Weavers are some of the worst-hit communities since they have lost almost everything,” said Haji Okash Ansari, corporator of the Jaitpura ward, adding, that the administration is carrying out the relief work in the area.

