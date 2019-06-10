Two arrested for posting video on Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

The Bengaluru police arrested two persons for allegedly posting a video abusing chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil after the latter lost in the Mandya constituency in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

In the widely-circulated video, the police said two persons – Siddaraju, who worked at petrol bunk, and Chama Gowdru, a cab driver – were seen using abusive language against Kumaraswamy and his family, and Nikhil in particular.

The complaint was filed by the social media cell of the Janata Dal (Secular) on Saturday and a police officer confirmed that the two had been arrested on Saturday and were remanded in judicial custody for 15 days.

A senior police officer said on the condition of anonymity that the duo was arrested in the city in Saturday. “We produced them before the magistrate and they have been remanded in judicial custody,” the officer said.

The duo have been booked under sections 504 (Intentional insult) and 505 (2) (intent to incite offence against community), 201 (common intention to cause hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

The arrests come in the backdrop of the chief minister’s run-ins with the media. Just last month, Vishwehwar Bhat, editor of Kannada daily Vishwavani, was charged for publishing a “defamatory” article against Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

The chief minister had threatened to bring in legislation against the media alleging a bias against him. Kumaraswamy’s wife Anitha, who is the MLA from Ramanagaram, had criticised the media for “negative coverage” against the chief minister.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 16:27 IST