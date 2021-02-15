Two associates of terror outfits LeT, TuM arrested in Kashmir
Police on Monday said that they arrested two associates of terror outfits during an operation in Budgam.
According to the police, the arrested persons were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Tehrik-ul-Mujahideen (TuM).
A police spokesman said a police team, along with 53 Rashtriya Rifles, arrested two associates of proscribed terror outfits LeT and TuM.
Also Read | Army conducts career counselling camp in remote village of J-K’s Rajouri
“They have been identified as Sameer Ahmed Ittoo and Ubaid Ameen Mallah of Kulgam. Incriminating materials, including flags, banners and letter pads have been recovered from their possession,” the spokesman said.
He said that during the preliminary investigation,the police found that these persons were involved in grenade lobbying incidents in Pulwama and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir, and were also making posters, banners and flags of banned terror organisations on the directions of their handlers for distribution at various locations in central and south Kashmir.
“They were also actively involved in recruiting terrorists and overground workers with the aim to carry out terror activities in Budgam. A case under relevant sections has been registered at the Chadoora police station and further investigation has been initiated,” the spokesman added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC panel on farm laws holds consultations with agri-professionals, academicians
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar police arrest bootleggers’ associates from Haryana in Muzaffarpur
- Police said some of influential traders of IMFL from Haryana are running a big alcohol smuggling racket across the country with political patronage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new Covid-19 cases in 188 districts in the last week: Union health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two associates of terror outfits LeT, TuM arrested in Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
33-yr-old woman in Assam hospitalised after acid attack, accused arrested
- The woman who sustained burn injuries on the left side of her face and left shoulder has been admitted to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: PM Modi approves ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for Jalgaon victims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu created toolkit, say Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Rustom-2 UAV gets massive upgrade, will soar to 27,000 feet in April
- DRDO's hard push to Rustom-2 is seen in the context of the continuing efforts to indigenously produce cutting-edge military equipment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Own a TV or fridge or 2 wheeler in Karnataka? Surrender BPL cards or face action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP panchayat polls: Govt issues list of 75 seats under quota system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jalgaon accident: PM Modi approves ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for victims' kin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From opposition in the country to global leaders, all come in support of Disha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN CM K Palaniswami says AIADMK always fulfilled poll promises unlike DMK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers don’t want new laws, why isn’t PM Modi withdrawing them: Priyanka Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army conducts career counselling camp in remote village of J-K's Rajouri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox