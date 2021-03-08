Two Chhattisgarh ministers test positive for Covid-19

Two ministers in Chhattisgarh took to Twitter on Monday to announce that they have tested positive for coronavirus.

The two are health minister T S Singh Deo and revenue minister Jaisingh Agrawal. No minister in the Raman Singh government has been vaccinated yet against the virus.

So far, four legislators have contracted Covid-19 during the ongoing budget session of the legislative assembly which began on February 22.

"No serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure I am practising self-isolation for the next few days," Singh Deo stated in his tweet.

The minister, who attended the assembly last week also appealed to all those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested if there are any symptoms.

Revenue Minister Agrawal, who also attended the assembly last week, also tweeted about testing positive for coronavirus.

"I request all those who came in contact with me in the last 14 days to get themselves tested and stay in home isolation. I would also appeal to avoid going in crowded places, and to wear masks and keep washing hands," he tweeted.