Two CoBRA commandos injured in IED blast in Bijapur

Raipur: Two commandos of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit — an elite jungle warfare wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) — were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, police said. The IED was accidentally triggered when security personnel came into contact with it, a senior police officer said (Representative file photo)

Personnel from the 229th battalion of the CRPF and the 206th battalion of CoBRA were conducting an anti-Maoist operation when the explosion took place early Thursday morning. The IED was accidentally triggered when security personnel came into contact with it, a senior police officer said.

The injured commandos, identified as Mridul Barman and Mohd Ishaq of the 206th CoBRA battalion, were taken to the Basaguda CRPF camp for initial treatment. They were later referred to Raipur for advanced medical care. Their condition is reported to be stable and out of danger, the officer added.

Similar attacks were reported earlier this month. A 10-year-old girl and two policemen were injured in Bijapur due to a pressure IED blasts on January 12. On January 11, a CRPF jawan was injured in another explosion in Bijapur. On January 10, a villager lost his life, and three others were injured in two IED blasts in the Orchha area of Narayanpur district. On January 6, Maoist detonated an IED to blow up a vehicle in Bijapur, killing eight police personnel and their driver.