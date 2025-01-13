Minor girl injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district: Police

A 10-year-old girl was injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists went off in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, police said on Monday. She has been shifted to a hospital and her condition is stable. (Representative file photo)

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Timmapuram village near the Chintalnar police station area.

Police said that the minor girl, who was coming back from jungles, stepped over the pressure IED resulting in a blast which caused her injuries. She has been shifted to a hospital and her condition is stable.

Maoists frequently plant IEDs along the road and dirt tracks in forest to target security personnel during patrolling in interior pockets of Bastar region and often villagers have fallen prey to such traps laid by them.

On Saturday in neighbouring Bijapur district, two policemen were injured when a pressure IED plant by Maoists exploded on Sunday, while a CRPF jawan sustained injuries in a similar incident on Saturday.