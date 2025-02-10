Two college students drown in temple pond near Bannerghatta

Two college students allegedly drowned while swimming in a pond near Bannerghatta on Saturday evening, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. (Representational image)

The victims, identified as Deepu (21) and Yogeshwar (20), were students at SFS First Grade Degree College in Hebbagodi police station limits.

Police said that the incident took place when a group of five friends, on their way back from a visit to Bannerghatta National Park, stopped at a temple pond for a swim.

“While returning from Bannerghatta, the five-member group entered the temple pond,” said Bannerghatta police inspector M Krishna Kumar. “Deepu was the first to get into the water and attempted to swim, but he started struggling. Yogeshwar jumped in to the pond to save him, but both drowned in the process.”

The incident took place around 5pm. With efforts made by local villagers and rescue personnel, the bodies were recovered only around 8pm. “The victims were residents of Garebavipalya and had gone on a picnic as their college was closed for the day. Their bodies were retrieved by fire brigade personnel and sent to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination, and were handed over to their families on Sunday,” Kumar added.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.

“The incident happened in the evening. Despite our efforts, we could not rescue them in time,” said Hanumantha, a villager who lives near the pond. “The other students raised an alarm, and I rushed to the spot, but by then, the two had already drowned. Police and fire brigade personnel later retrieved their bodies.”

Another villager, Srinivasa, said that the pond is nearly 200 years old and has never seen such a tragedy before. “The water is only about eight feet deep, but both victims drowned because they did not know how to swim,” he said. “The pond has a good water source and remains full throughout the year.”