e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Two Dalit sisters found dead in Uttar Pradesh

Two Dalit sisters found dead in Uttar Pradesh

The bodies of the girls, aged 8 and 12, were retrieved from the pond late Monday evening, ASP Rajesh Kumar said.

india Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 07:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Fatehpur, UP
Police confirmed that both the bodies had injury marks on the eyes.
Police confirmed that both the bodies had injury marks on the eyes.(Getty Images | Representational Image)
         

The bodies of two Dalit sisters were found with eye injuries in a pond in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district, with their families alleging that they were killed after an unsuccessful rape bid, police said.

The bodies of the girls, aged 8 and 12, were retrieved from the pond late Monday evening, ASP Rajesh Kumar said.

Both the bodies had injury marks on the eyes, he said.

The girls had gone to the field in the afternoon to get vegetables but did not return, the police said.

The family members of the minors have alleged that the assailants killed the girls after an unsuccessful attempt to rape them, the officer said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited, police said

Both the bodies had injury marks on the eyes, he said.

The girls had gone to the field in the afternoon to get vegetables but did not return, the police said.

The family members of the minors have alleged that the assailants killed the girls after an unsuccessful attempt to rape them, the officer said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited, police said

tags
top news
First Saudi, now UAE is tightening the screws on Imran Khan government
First Saudi, now UAE is tightening the screws on Imran Khan government
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine also found safe, induces immune response
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Bihar, bypolls: What ails the Congress today?
Bihar, bypolls: What ails the Congress today?
Random rapid tests for commuters going to Noida from Delhi
Random rapid tests for commuters going to Noida from Delhi
In a first, farmer sues traders under new law, gets dues
In a first, farmer sues traders under new law, gets dues
Delhi: Covid-19 testing capacity to be doubled to 120K, focus on RT-PCR tests
Delhi: Covid-19 testing capacity to be doubled to 120K, focus on RT-PCR tests
Delhi: Cops trace 1,440 missing kids since early August
Delhi: Cops trace 1,440 missing kids since early August
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In