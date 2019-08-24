e-paper
Two dead in Una road mishap

They were returning after paying obeisance at Sadashive temple at Talmehra. Prima facie speeding seems to be the cause of accident.

HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Two persons were killed and one was injured when their car crashed into a parapet at Ghandwal in Una district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Gajendera Singh,18, and Rajinder Singh, 36, of Jhalera village in Una district.

 The injured Pulwinder Singh, 22, was shifted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

 A police official said they were returning after paying obeisance at Sadashive temple at Talmehra. Prima facie speeding seems to be the cause of accident. A case was registered.

The bodies were handed over to the families after the postmortem.

