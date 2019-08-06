Two dead, nine injured as a two-storey building collapses in Greater Noida

india

Two girls died while nine other family members were injured after a two-storey building collapsed in Rabupura area near Greater Noida on Tuesday morning.

The victims were identified as Soniya (11) and Prachi (9), daughters of Mohanlal.

Vineet Kumar, SHO Rabupura police station, said the house was old and weak. “It appeared the house was weak. Due to incessant rain on Tuesday morning, the building collapsed on the and the occupants were trapped. Local people rushed to their rescue and a police team also arrived at the spot. We rescued the victims from the debris and admitted them to Rana Hospital in Jhajhar,” he said.

Two persons were declared brought dead while other nine others are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Police said they are investigating the matter.

