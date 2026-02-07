Two demands, protest at Jantar Mantar: Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers on strike in Delhi, other cities

The strike was called by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT). Drivers of app-based platforms like Ola, Uber, Rapido, Porter, and others participated in the protest.

The effect of the nationwide-strike was seen in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida and several other cities. In Delhi, app drivers held a protest at Jantar Mantar as gig unions called warned of massive nationwide protest.

The fresh strike comes over a month after similar protests were called on December 25 and 31, 2025.

Several grievances, including the low fare rates and a change in 2025 law, are behind the one-day strike called by drivers of app-based taxis and autorickshaws on Saturday.

The two demands of the drivers' union was to disband a new rule that allow non-commercial vehicles to work with ride-hailing apps and notify minimum base fares, Shaik Salauddin, Telangana GIG and Platform Workers Union’s President, said.

"Under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator guidelines, 2025 state that you can drive non-commercial vehicles for platform companies. We are the taxpayers, but there is no exemption for us... We are demanding that the central government withdraw this and that state governments not implement it. Second demand pan India is that platform companies can decide the fares. This is unjust... Governments should decide fares for their states... This creates transparency and accountability," Salauddin said.

He said that the union has written to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, raising two key demands: withdraw the guidelines allowing private vehicles to be used for commercial purposes, and notify minimum base fares.

Warning from Maharashtra Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has warned ride aggregators of action against the companies if they behave unfairly with the drivers and do injustice to them.

Sarnaik said the government was ready to stand by the drivers on all their genuine issues.

The drivers' body has raised concerns over loss of income due to an increase in the number of autorickshaws under the open permit policy, and also alleged that victims of accidents involving illegal bike taxis are denied insurance benefits.

"Passengers should not suffer because of the strike. Drivers should clearly communicate what support they expect from the state government. We are ready to stand by them on all genuine issues," he said, and underlined that officials of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) were also coordinating with the driver organisations," Sarnaik said.

He added that if the owners of Ola, Uber or Rapido are behaving incorrectly and doing injustice to drivers, the state government will take appropriate action.