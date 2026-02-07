Uber Ola Rapido strike live updates: Union calls for ‘All India Breakdown’ today over minimum base fare demand
Uber Ola Rapido strike live updates: The labour group wrote to Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari and flagged what it described as “long-pending and unresolved issues” faced by app-based transport workers across the country.
- 5 Mins agoWhat should commuters expect and which cities will be impacted most?
- 6 Mins agoList of demands of the drivers
- 14 Mins agoWhich all app-based rides will be impacted today?
- 20 Mins agoWhat is ‘All India Breakdown’?
- 25 Mins agoWho has called for the strike?
- 25 Mins agoWhat are the drivers demanding?
Uber Ola Rapido strike live updates: Drivers linked to app-based ride-hailing platforms such as Ola, Uber and Rapido will go on strike on Saturday, February 7, as part of a nationwide protest under the banner of the ‘All India Breakdown’ demanding minimum base fare. The strike has been called by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), along with other national labour bodies, and drivers are expected to switch off their ride-hailing apps simultaneously....Read More
In a letter to Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari, the labour group flagged what it described as “long-pending and unresolved issues” faced by app-based transport workers across the country.
What has the union said?
The union said that since there are no government-fixed fare systems for riders working for Ola, Uber, Rapido, Porter and other aggregator platforms operating autos, cabs and bike taxis, companies decide fares on their own.
“App-based transport workers across India will observe an All India Breakdown on 7 Feb 26. No minimum fares. No regulation. Endless exploitation,” TGPWU wrote on X.
The unions have flagged the failure of the Central and State Governments to notify minimum base fares under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025. Despite the existence of these guidelines, aggregator companies continue to unilaterally fix fares, pushing workers into unsustainable working conditions and forcing longer working hours for declining earnings.
Shaik Salauddin, Founder President of TGPWU and Co-Founder and National General Secretary of IFAT, said that the absence of government-notified base fares has allowed platform companies to arbitrarily lower prices while transferring all operational risks to workers.
"The Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, clearly mandate consultation with recognised worker unions before fare fixation. However, governments have failed to act, enabling platforms to deepen exploitation," Salauddin said.
How will the commuters be impacted?
Commuters should prepare for travel inconvenience, though the extent of disruption may vary across India as drivers observe the strike in different regions.
Passengers who rely on app-based cabs, autos and bike taxis are advised to plan alternative travel options on February 7, especially during peak morning and evening hours.
Which cities will be impacted the most?
Cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are likely to see the maximum impact of the Ola, Uber strike as the reliance of app-based taxi services is considerably higher there.
Uber Ola Rapido strike live updates: What should commuters expect and which cities will be impacted most?
Uber Ola Rapido strike live updates: Commuters should prepare for travel inconvenience, though the extent of disruption may vary across India as drivers observe the strike in different regions. Passengers who rely on app-based cabs, autos and bike taxis are advised to plan alternative travel options on February 7, especially during peak morning and evening hours. Cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are likely to see the maximum impact of the Ola, Uber strike as the reliance of app-based taxi services is considerably higher there.
Uber Ola Rapido strike live updates: List of demands of the drivers
Uber Ola Rapido strike live updates: Following is the list of demands put forward by the union:
- Immediate notification of minimum base fares by the Central and state governments for app-based transport services, including autos, cabs, bike taxis and other aggregator-based services. These fares should be finalised after consultation with recognised driver and worker unions, in line with the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.
- A strict ban on the use of private, non-commercial vehicles for commercial passenger and goods transport, or the compulsory conversion of such vehicles into the commercial category, in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act, the Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, and related rules.
Uber Ola Rapido strike live updates: Which all app-based rides will be impacted today?
Uber Ola Rapido strike live updates: Apart from Ola and Uber, drivers linked to Rapido, Porter and other other app-based transport services.
Uber Ola Rapido strike live updates: What is ‘All India Breakdown’?
Uber Ola Rapido strike live updates: Drivers of the app-based ride-hailing platforms will go on a strike on February 7 under ‘All India Breakdown’ banner wherein the drivers are expected to switch off their ride-hailing apps simultaneously.
Uber Ola Rapido strike live updates: Who has called for the strike?
Uber Ola Rapido strike live updates: The strike has been called by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), along with other national labour bodies.
Uber Ola Rapido strike live updates: What are the drivers demanding?
Uber Ola Rapido strike live updates: The strike has been called by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), along with other national labour bodies, over their demands for a minimum base fare. According to the unions, the agitation is being organised against the continued failure of the Central and State Governments to notify minimum base fares under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.