Uber Ola Rapido strike live updates: Union calls for ‘All India Breakdown’ today over minimum base fare demand

In a letter to Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari, the labour group flagged what it described as “long-pending and unresolved issues” faced by app-based transport workers across the country.

What has the union said?

The union said that since there are no government-fixed fare systems for riders working for Ola, Uber, Rapido, Porter and other aggregator platforms operating autos, cabs and bike taxis, companies decide fares on their own.

“App-based transport workers across India will observe an All India Breakdown on 7 Feb 26. No minimum fares. No regulation. Endless exploitation,” TGPWU wrote on X.

The unions have flagged the failure of the Central and State Governments to notify minimum base fares under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025. Despite the existence of these guidelines, aggregator companies continue to unilaterally fix fares, pushing workers into unsustainable working conditions and forcing longer working hours for declining earnings.

Shaik Salauddin, Founder President of TGPWU and Co-Founder and National General Secretary of IFAT, said that the absence of government-notified base fares has allowed platform companies to arbitrarily lower prices while transferring all operational risks to workers.

"The Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, clearly mandate consultation with recognised worker unions before fare fixation. However, governments have failed to act, enabling platforms to deepen exploitation," Salauddin said.

How will the commuters be impacted?

Commuters should prepare for travel inconvenience, though the extent of disruption may vary across India as drivers observe the strike in different regions.

Passengers who rely on app-based cabs, autos and bike taxis are advised to plan alternative travel options on February 7, especially during peak morning and evening hours.

Which cities will be impacted the most?

Cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are likely to see the maximum impact of the Ola, Uber strike as the reliance of app-based taxi services is considerably higher there.