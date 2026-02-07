Why are Uber, Ola, Rapido and other app taxi drivers on strike today? 3 key reasons

Drivers of app-based cab services such as Ola, Uber and Rapido are on an strike today, February 7, which they are calling ‘All India Breakdown’, over what they term “endless exploitation”. Drivers of Porter and other such transport apps are also part of it. The union also sought strict prohibition of the use of private (non-commercial) vehicles for commercial passenger and goods transport. (Representative image/Unsplash)

The main point behind their decision was mentioned in their letter to Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, in which one of the drivers' unions noted that there are no government-regulated fare structures for the riders working for Ola, Uber, Rapido, Porter and other aggregator platforms operating autos, cabs and bike-taxis. The companies “unilaterally” fix these fares, they said.

‘Endless exploitation’ This, the union said, leads to “severe income insecurity, exploitation, and unsustainable working conditions for millions of transport workers”.

The strike has been called by drivers' guilds including the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), and other labour unions.

The TGPWU said in its post on X, “App-based transport workers across India will observe an All India Breakdown on 7 Feb 26. No minimum fares. No regulation. Endless exploitation.”

The union urged the government to “act now”, saying millions of app-based drivers have been pushed into poverty while the aggregators profit.

What are transport workers' demands? 2025 norms at centre Appoint overseer: The letter to Union minister Gadkari said the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, speak about regulatory oversight, meaning some kind of government overseer to ensure fare transparency and protection of drivers' livelihoods. The union has demanded that this measure, and other related rules and guidelines, be implemented.

Notify minimum fare: It also asked for the immediate notification of minimum base fares by the central and state governments for app-based transport services. The TGPWU said these fares must be finalised in consultation with recognised driver and worker unions, in line with the 2025 guidelines guidelines. Such notification of base fares has been done in the past for other types of taxis.

Stop taxi use of private vehicles: The union also sought strict prohibition of the use of private (non-commercial) vehicles for commercial passenger and goods transport, or alternatively, mandatory conversion of such vehicles into commercial category vehicles.

The companies have not spoken on the immediate reasons for the strike yet.

This strike comes barely two weeks after app-based food and general delivery workers' strike on December 31, 2025, which was withdrawn after companies such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart stopped advertising “10-minute delivery” to ease pressure on the workers.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha had even raised their issues in the Rajya Sabha, while Zomato/Blinkit founder Deepinder Goyal sought to defend the policies of the companies.