e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

Two elderly men rape 50-year-old woman facing social ostracism

Her family members were socially expelled from the community when the victims son married a woman from another caste, the police said.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2019 07:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Palanpur
The 50-year-old survivor was raped in Thara town over a month ago by two elders of her community who lured her on the pretext of bringing her family back into the caste fold.
The 50-year-old survivor was raped in Thara town over a month ago by two elders of her community who lured her on the pretext of bringing her family back into the caste fold. (HT Archive)
         

A woman was allegedly raped by two elderly men in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on the pretext of saving her family from social ostracism they faced after her son married a woman from another caste, police said Tuesday.

The 50-year-old survivor was raped in Thara town over a month ago by two elders of her community who lured her on the pretext of bringing her family back into the caste fold, they said.

Her family members were socially expelled from the community when the victims son married a woman from another caste, the police said.

The accused, both aged 65, are currently on the run, they said.

Police sub-inspector M B Devda said the two accused are senior members of the carpenter community to which the victims family belongs.

He said the victim produced an audio clip in which the accused were heard resorting to black mailing the woman into raping her in exchange for removing the social expulsion that her family faced from the community.

The accused, identified as Ranchhodbhai Suthar and Vjolbhai Suthar, residents of Dharnal village in the district, had assured the victim re-entry into the caste fold if she satisfied them sexually, the police officer said.

A case under sections pertaining to gang-rape and blackmailing was lodged at the Thara police station and further investigation was on, he said.

tags
top news
Delhi’s air bad, farm fires make it worse
Delhi’s air bad, farm fires make it worse
RSS urges Centre to focus on rural economy in next budget
RSS urges Centre to focus on rural economy in next budget
Deported from US, 145 Indians to land in Delhi today
Deported from US, 145 Indians to land in Delhi today
Uproar in Bengal school after class one girls allegedly forced to take off leggings
Uproar in Bengal school after class one girls allegedly forced to take off leggings
‘PMC officials hid fraud loans’: RBI to Bombay HC
‘PMC officials hid fraud loans’: RBI to Bombay HC
Congress MLA blows flying kiss to speaker in Odisha Assembly
Congress MLA blows flying kiss to speaker in Odisha Assembly
Couple in Madhya Pradesh arrested for killing ‘rapist’ son
Couple in Madhya Pradesh arrested for killing ‘rapist’ son
In comment on Delhi pollution, Sonia Gandhi remembers Congress’ CNG move
In comment on Delhi pollution, Sonia Gandhi remembers Congress’ CNG move
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News