Two fresh Covid-19 cases in Kerala, late onset of disease worries state

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 21:28 IST

Kerala on Sunday reported two new cases of coronavirus which took the total number of infections in the state to 401, the state’s health minister K K Shailaja said.

Out of the 401, 270 have been discharged while 129 people are in different hospitals, she said in a statement.

The latest two persons to test positive had returned from the Persian Gulf but more than the number of patients, health authorities are worried about the extended incubation period of the virus. There have been instances of the onset of the Covid-19 even after 25 days among people who came back from West Asia.

The World Health Organization had set an incubation period of 14 days for the virus but in Kerala some cases have been reported even after 29 days of exposure.

In Pathanamthitta in central Kerala a girl student, who travelled in a compartment in which some Tabligi Jammat members were also travelling, tested positive after 22 days of her trip. Under observation she remained asymptomatic throughout but turned positive when her observation period was about to be over. She was asymptomatic even after she tested positive on April 6, said district medical officer Dr N Sheeja. Similarly in Kozhikkode a man who was under observation was tested positive on 28th day when he was about to be taken out of quarantine.

Despite these worrying points the state has shown a steady recovery rate. A total of 55,590 people are under observation. At one point, their numbers had crossed almost two lakhs. Kerala, first state to report the virus in the country has lowest mortality and highest recovery rates.

Out of the 14 districts in the state, four are in red zones, eight are in orange and two are in green zones. In orange and green zones the government has announced many concessions. Restaurant will be opened till 7 pm but people sitting there will have to keep a minimum distance. In orange zones private vehicles will be allowed under odd-even scheme. Only three passengers will be allowed in car including the driver and no pillion rider on two-wheelers. And local buses will be allowed for shorter distances. The government said it will withdraw these concessions if it found anyone flouting these norms