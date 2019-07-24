Two held for kidnapping, raping minor girl in Gurugram

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl at a flat on Dhankot Road in Sector 102. His 22-year-old friend, who allegedly helped him entice the girl, was also arrested.

According to the police, the two men, one from Basai village and another from Kadipur village, are unemployed.

They were arrested from Khandsa Road after the police received a tip-off. The police have confiscated their Hyundai i20 car in which they allegedly took the victim to the flat on Dhankot Road.

The police said that the victim had met the Basai resident around two months ago through a common friend.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday, when he asked her to come along with him and both the men took her to a flat on Dhankot Road in Sector 102 in their car.

Subhash Boken, police spokesperson, said, “The girl was asked to come along by the man she had known for the last two months. The flat she was taken to had been rented by his friend. In her statement to the police, the girl said that the only first man, whom she had known for the last two months, had raped her.”

A case was registered against the accused men under Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Shivaji Nagar police station on Sunday.

The accused men will be produced before a district court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.

