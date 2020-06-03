Two held for man’s abduction, murder in UP’s Pratapgarh

india

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 02:45 IST

Pratapgarh police have arrested two people in connection with the alleged abduction of a 25-year-old man who was then set on fire after being tied to a tree in Bhujauli village late on Monday. He died on the spot.

The backstory seems to suggest that the motive is a love affair gone wrong, with elements of revenge. Pratapgarh superintendent of police Abhishek Singh said the woman’s father Harishankar Patel and one of her relatives have been arrested in connection with the murder of Ambika Patel.

Police have lodged an FIR against 71 people and arrested five for attacking the police team and torching two police vehicles soon after the killing.