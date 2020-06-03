e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Two held for man’s abduction, murder in UP’s Pratapgarh

Two held for man’s abduction, murder in UP’s Pratapgarh

The backstory seems to suggest that the motive is a love affair gone wrong, with elements of revenge. Pratapgarh superintendent of police Abhishek Singh said the woman’s father Harishankar Patel and one of her relatives have been arrested in connection with the murder of Ambika Patel.

india Updated: Jun 03, 2020 02:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Police have lodged an FIR against 71 people and arrested five for attacking the police team and torching two police vehicles soon after the killing.
Police have lodged an FIR against 71 people and arrested five for attacking the police team and torching two police vehicles soon after the killing. (Getty Images (Representative Image))
         

Pratapgarh police have arrested two people in connection with the alleged abduction of a 25-year-old man who was then set on fire after being tied to a tree in Bhujauli village late on Monday. He died on the spot.

The backstory seems to suggest that the motive is a love affair gone wrong, with elements of revenge. Pratapgarh superintendent of police Abhishek Singh said the woman’s father Harishankar Patel and one of her relatives have been arrested in connection with the murder of Ambika Patel.

Police have lodged an FIR against 71 people and arrested five for attacking the police team and torching two police vehicles soon after the killing.

tags
top news
ED files charge sheet against P Chidambaram, Karti in INX Media case
ED files charge sheet against P Chidambaram, Karti in INX Media case
Mumbai Police impose Section 144 in view of Cyclone Nisarga
Mumbai Police impose Section 144 in view of Cyclone Nisarga
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
NYC placed under curfew as looters raid luxury store
NYC placed under curfew as looters raid luxury store
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Bihar shifts focus on the vulnerable in 2nd phase of door-to-door screening
Bihar shifts focus on the vulnerable in 2nd phase of door-to-door screening
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In