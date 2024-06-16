Two held in Assam with Yaba tablets worth 9 crore: Police

Silchar: The Border Security Force (BSF) in collaboration with the Assam Police on Saturday night busted and arrested two alleged drug peddlers near the India-Bangladesh international border along Assam’s Karimganj district, officials said. Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam police arrest two drug peddlers in Karimganj’s Ramkrishna Nagar on Saturday night. (HT Photo/Sourced)

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the information through social media. Taking to X, he wrote, “In a joint operation by Karimganj Police and BSF-G Branch, Karimganj, 30,000 YABA tablets valued at ₹9cr was seized from a vehicle. Two people have been apprehended in this connection. Good job Assam Police and BSF. Assam Against Drugs.”

BSF officials said they received information from their intelligence and launched an operation in collaboration with the local police on Saturday evening at the Chorarpar area under Ramkrishna Nagar police station.

Police said they intercepted an auto-rickshaw in that area and recovered the Yaba tablets kept under the seats. The arrested accused, identified as Saharul Islam and Atiqur Rahman, are local residents, said police.

“They have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and they will be produced before the court on Sunday,” an official said.

Karimganj superintendent of police (SP) Partha Pratim Das said they are investigating the matter further and trying to find the source from where the narcotic products were supplied.

Karimganj Police, meanwhile, in two similar raids on Saturday, arrested five suspected drug peddlers with 177 grams of heroin.

In Karimganj town, police recovered six packets of suspected heroin and arrested three persons identified as Sahjahan Ahmed, Niyaz Uddin and Hasan Uddin. From the Sarisha area, police arrested two drug peddlers with 106 grams of heroin, officials said.