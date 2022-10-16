Two held in Madikeri for threatening to carry out blasts, say cops

The Karnataka Police have arrested a city municipal council (CMC) member and a real estate entrepreneur for allegedly threatening to carry out bomb blasts in Madikeri city, officials said on Sunday.

Police said Mustafa, a member of the Madikeri city corporation and Abdulla, a resident of Bettageri near Madikeri, were arrested on Saturday. The Madikeri JMFC court granted conditional bail to both accused on Sunday.

Police said the duo was arrested based on a complaint filed by Sheshappa Rai, who submitted an audio clip of their conversation on Saturday.

Rai, in his complaint, said on April 23, he called Abdulla to discuss some business. However, the accused had forgotten to cut the call and started speaking with Mustafa. Rai recorded the statements on his mobile.

“If the attacks are planned to target Hindus, the ruling BJP government gets a bad name,” said the accused in the clip. The accused further stated that “a team of 50 members have to be built. Everyone should contribute ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh for this purpose,” he said. HT couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

“Through the team, petrol bombs must explode in Madikeri city. The whole town must burn. Let them (Hindus) die and let us also die. They have to be fearful. Their party should end. The bombs should explode in at least 50 places. The BJP people should fear to even contest the elections,” the accused says in the audio clip.

“The anti-social elements trying to disrupt peace and defame the state BJP government, people should be aware of it. It is clear that the accused have links with banned PFI (Popular Front of India),” Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah told HT.

M Aiyappa, superintendent of police, Madikeri, said that a case has been registered against the duo under sections under sections IPC 153, 153 A, 120B and 505 (2).

“A case has been registered with Madikeri town police and we are investigating whether the duo have any links with banned outfits and any other organisations,” Aiyappa said.

A police officer close to developments said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been informed about the case and will be visiting Madikeri soon.