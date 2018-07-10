 Two housekeepers held for stealing cash, jewels from P Chidambaram’s house in Chennai | india news | Hindustan Times
Two housekeepers held for stealing cash, jewels from P Chidambaram’s house in Chennai

The accused had been working in former union minister P Chidambaram’s house for over 15 years, police said.

india Updated: Jul 10, 2018 21:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Chennai
Former Union minister P Chidambaram looks on during an event in New Delhi.
Former Union minister P Chidambaram looks on during an event in New Delhi. (PTI File Photo)

Two housekeepers employed at former Union minister P Chidambaram’s house in Chennai have been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and jewels, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

“The accused Vennila (45) and her sister Viji (49) who have been working in the former union minister’s house for over 15 years have been arrested,” the officer told PTI.

CCTV footage showed Vennila entering a room on the first floor of the house where cash and jewels were kept, he said.

As per the footage, the theft was committed by her, the officer said.

Later, she handed over the valuables to Viji, he added.

On Sunday, cash and jewels were reported stolen from the senior congress leader’s house in Chennai.

A senior police official had told PTI that Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and gold jewels worth Rs one lakh had gone missing some days ago, with the theft coming to light recently.

