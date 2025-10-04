2 Indians on Singapore trip rob and assault sex workers, jailed for 5 years

Two men were sentenced to five years and one month in prison each, and were directed to 12 strokes of the cane Friday for robbing and assaulting two sex workers in a hotel room in Singapore. Both Arokkiyasami and Rajendran had travelled to Singapore from India on September 24 for a holiday.(Pixabay/ Representational)

The accused, Arokkiyasami Daison, 23, and Rajendran Mayilarasan, 27, were also given 12 strokes of the cane after they pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt to the victims while robbing them.

Both Arokkiyasami and Rajendran had travelled to Singapore from India on September 24 for a holiday, The Straits Times reported. Two days later, they were walking around in the Little India area when they were approached by an unknown person, who inquired if they were interested in hiring prostitutes for sexual services. The man then provided them with contact information of the two women.

Following this, Arokkiyasami told Rajendran that they were in need of money, while suggesting a plan to contact the women and tell them to come to the hotel, where they would carry out the robbery.

Rajendran agreed to the plan, with the two arranging to meet one of the women in their hotel room in Jalan Besar in the evening. When the woman arrived, they tied her hands and legs with some clothing and hit her. Following this, Arokkiyasami and Rajendran robbed her of about $2000 of cash, jewellery, along with her passport and bank cards, The Straits Times reported.

They then contacted the other woman, arranging to meet her at another hotel in Desker Road at around 11 pm the same day. When she arrived, the men dragged her by the arms, covering her mouth to stop her from screaming.

They stole $800 in cash, two mobile phones and her passport, and threatened her to not leave the hotel room, saying they would return.

The second woman informed another man about the incident a day later, following which the police were called and the accused apprehended.

During the hearing, the accused, who were unrepresented, pleaded to be shown leniency and be handed a lighter sentence. Arokkiyasami told the judge that his father had passed away last year. “I have three sisters, one of whom is married, and we have no money,” he said, adding that his wife and child were alone in India. He further said that his family was not financially stable.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing hurt while committing a robbery can be handed a sentence between five years and 20 years, and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane, according to The Straits Times report.

