Two Jaish militants killed in Kashmir’s Pulwama, journalists stopped at Republic Day parade in Srinagar

Hours before the main Republic Day function in Jammu and Kashmir, two foreign militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed in an operation in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The operation was launched on Saturday morning after security forces received information that militants are hiding in a house at Khanmoh.

As a cordon and search operation operation was launched in the area, the militants opened fire, triggering an encounter which continued for three hours and ended with killing of two militants. Three security personnel were injured and later shifted to the army hospital.

Inspector general of police, Kashmir, S P Pani said that preliminary investigation has revealed that both the militants were affiliated with the Jaish. “The militants have not been identified.”

This was the fourth operation launched by security forces against militants this week which has left 11 militants killed in different operations in south Kashmir and Baramulla. Nine of these were locals who were affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Jaish and the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Meanwhile, high security arrangements were made around the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar where the main Republic day parade was held.

Though the function passed peacefully without any untoward incident, many journalists, especially photojournalists, were not allowed in to cover it despite the information department having issued security passes to them. Journalists later held a protest against the government, alleging that it was the first time they have been stopped from covering the Republic Day function. Several associations of journalists in the Valley have condemned government for not allowing journalists to cover the Republic Day function.

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar said that the issue of some journalists not being permitted to cover the Republic Day function in Srinagar would be looked into.

“It is learnt that today at Republic Day parade venue in Srinagar some journalists were not permitted to cover the event as the security passes issued to them were found not to be authenticated. The matter shall be looked into,” Kumar, who is in charge Home Department, said in a statement.

He said it has been given to understand that primarily the incident occurred because of the procedure followed by the police for issuance of security passes during such events. “The entire process of such security clearance shall be reviewed for better coordination in future,” he said.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 18:26 IST