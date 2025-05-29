Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Two killed after Delhi teen rams speeding car into bicycle in Janakpuri

PTI |
May 29, 2025 09:13 AM IST

Police said that the speeding vehicle first hit a bicycle and then crashed into a roadside jhuggi.

Two persons were killed after a speeding car being driven by a teenager hit a bicycle before crashing into a roadside jhuggi in west Delhi's Janakpuri area in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Police said that the teenage driver has been apprehended and is being questioned.(Representative Image)
Two persons were also injured in the incident.

A PCR call about the accident was received at Janakpuri police station around 3:30 am. A PCR team and the local police reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared two of them brought dead, officials said.

Two of the injured are undergoing treatment. The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be ascertained, they said.

According to police, preliminary inquiry revealed that the car was being driven by a 19-year-old youth. The speeding vehicle first hit a bicycle and then crashed into a roadside jhuggi.

The driver has been apprehended and is being questioned. Legal action is being initiated in the matter, police said.

