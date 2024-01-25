close_game
close_game
News / India News / Two killed in blaze at Tamil Nadu firecracker factory

Two killed in blaze at Tamil Nadu firecracker factory

ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Jan 25, 2024 08:44 AM IST

Police said, their preliminary investigation revealed that the accident occurred when workers were mixing chemicals and the friction caused the fire to spread in the factory

Two people died and two others, including a 17-year-old boy, were seriously injured after a fire broke out in a firecracker manufacturing factory in Vachakarapatti village of Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, said police.

A fire breaks out in a firecracker manufacturing factory in Vachakarapatti village of Virdhunagar in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. (Representational Image)
A fire breaks out in a firecracker manufacturing factory in Vachakarapatti village of Virdhunagar in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

The cops identified the deceased as P Kaliraj (20) of Kanniseripudur area and K Veerakumar (50) of Mudalipatti area in Virudhunagar.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Police said, their preliminary investigation revealed that the accident occurred when workers were mixing chemicals and the friction caused the fire to spread in the factory, Thalamuthu Fireworks.

Police and fire officials were informed and soon teams reached the spot to douse the flames. The teams rushed the injured to Virudhunagar government medical college where they are undergoing treatment. While S Saravanakumar of Kanniseripudur received 90% burn injuries, S Sundaramoorthy of Inamreddiapatti received 70% burn injuries, said police.

Officials said, three working sheds inside the factory were gutted. Further investigation in the case is underway.

Meanwhile, chief minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased and 50,000 each to the kin of those injured.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On