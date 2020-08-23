e-paper
Home / India News / Two Maoists carrying cash rewards surrender in Chhattisgarh

Two Maoists carrying cash rewards surrender in Chhattisgarh

The cadres, Akhilesh Hurra alias Baldev (23) and Jairam Markam (28), turned themselves in before police on Saturday, citing disappointment with the “hollow” ideology of Maoists.

india Updated: Aug 23, 2020 13:05 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Raipur
Maoist rebels train in an unknown area in Bihar. Two Maoists recently surrendered to the police saying that they were disappointed with the ideology.
Two Maoists carrying cash rewards on their heads have surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency- hit Narayanpur district, a police official said on Sunday.

The cadres, Akhilesh Hurra alias Baldev (23) and Jairam Markam (28), turned themselves in before police on Saturday, citing disappointment with the “hollow” ideology of Maoists and increasing pressure of the anti-Naxal operations, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

Hurra, who was active as a member of Kiskodo LOS (local organisation squad) of the outlawed outfit, had been involved in three Naxal attacks on security forces between 2013 and 2018 in Narayanpur and neighbouring Kanker district, while Markam was working as a jan-militia commander, he said.

They were carrying rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, the official said.

The two ultras were given an encouragement amount of Rs 10,000 each and will be further provided assistance as per the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy, Garg said.

