Two men stab each other in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, die from knife wounds

A case of double murder has been reported from the Tilak Nagar area of West Delhi, where two friends died following a knife attack late Friday night. The bodies have been sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem examination.(PTI/Representational Image)

According to police, the incident occurred in the Khyala B Block locality in Delhi. Preliminary investigation suggests that a quarrel broke out between two friends, during which one allegedly attacked the other with a knife.

Both individuals, identified as Sandeep and Arif, succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

The officials from the Khyala and Tilak Nagar police rushed to the scene as soon as they received the information. The bodies have been sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West said.

In another incident, Delhi police on Sunday traced the source of the broken glass and detained an e-rickshaw driver a day after political leaders raised concerns over glass pieces allegedly scattered along the Kanwar Yatra route in Shahdra District's Dilshad Garden,

The police said that an FIR was registered at PS Seemapuri based on a complaint from the Public Works Department (PWD), after a video showing broken glass pieces on the road near Chintamani Chowk went viral on social media.

"A case was registered on July 13 based on a complaint by a Junior Engineer (JE) of the Public Works Department (PWD). The e-rickshaw, which was carrying a total of 19 glasses from Shalimar Garden, UP, to Seelampur, has been identified. The glasses were broken during the journey to the destination. The driver has been identified as Kusum Pal. He has been detained for further questioning," the police said.

According to the Delhi police investigation, his rickshaw was hit from behind, and the glass panels that he had to deliver cracked, shattered, and fell over a distance. Further investigation is ongoing. (ANI)