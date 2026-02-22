Two metro stations in Delhi renamed, names of 7 others modified

The State Names Authority headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has changed the names of nine metro stations in Delhi. CM Rekha Gupta said the names of the metro stations were finalised in line with public sentiments and local identities. (HT Photo/Representational Image)

The Authority, which considered proposals to change names of 21 metro stations, retained 12, modified seven and renamed two, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Gupta said the names of the metro stations were finalised in line with public sentiments and local identities.

The modified station names are: Uttari Pitampura-Prashant Vihar (earlier Prashant Vihar), Jagatpur-Wazirabad (earlier Jagatpur), Nanak Pyau-Derawal Nagar (earlier Derawal Nagar), Khanpur-Vayusainabad (earlier Khanpur), Nanaksar-Sonia Vihar (earlier Sonia Vihar), Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar (earlier Mayur Vihar Pocket 1), and Mangolpur Kalan-West Enclave (earlier West Enclave).

Further, North Pitampura was renamed as Haiderpur Village and Pitampura as Madhuban Chowk in accordance with their local identities, the statement said.

The names retained as originally proposed in the detailed project reports are: Majlis Park, Bhalaswa, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Deepali Chowk, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Khajuri Khas, Soorghat, Jharoda Majra, Burari, Pushpanjali and Maujpur-Babarpur.

The chief minister said the metro stations are not merely points of transit, but also reflect the identity and cultural significance of the areas they serve. Therefore, each name was finalised only after careful and considered deliberation.

Key factors, including local identity of the areas, their historical, social and cultural significance, and recommendations received from local public representatives and citizens were discussed in finalising the names, she said, adding that such proposals will be considered in future as well, if found reasonable.