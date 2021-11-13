Two terrorist organisations claim responsibility for Manipur ambush attack

Two terrorist organisations have claimed responsibility for the ambush attack on an Assam Rifles unit wherein the commanding officer, his wife and son, along with four personnel were killed earlier in the day, news agency PTI reported.

In a joint statement, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF) claimed the responsibility of the brutal attack carried out in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

Colonel Viplav Tripathi, the commanding officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles along with his personnel riflemen NK Nayak, Suman Swargiary, RP Meena and Shyamal Das lost their lives in the brutal attack. Tripathi's wife and six-year-old son were also among the deceased persons.

The attack happened at around 10am, with the militants first causing an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on the single-lane street, and later opening fire on the convoy. The incident took place when Tripathi and the personnel were coming back from his forward company base to the battalion headquarters, officials said.

The terror attack was first confirmed by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Twitter, who said that the perpetrators will be “brought to justice.” Later, he also informed about visiting one jawan, who was admitted tp Shija Hospital in Manipur's capital Imphal after sustaining serious injuries in the attack.

Meanwhile, government sources told news agency ANI that security has been beefed up on Myanmar border and close watch is kept on the region. This development came after Singh said that paramilitary forces and commandos have launched a combing operation to nab the culprits.

The news of the attack sent shockwaves across the political sphere of the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union home minister Amit Shah and Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, among others condemning the attack.

