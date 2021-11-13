‘Cowardly attack, strong condemnation’: How politicians reacted to attack on Assam Rifles

Following the terrorist attack on the convoy of Assam Rifles unit, which cost the lives of commanding officer Viplav Tripathi, his wife and son, along with four more persons, several prominent leaders of the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind have reacted strongly against it.

The attack that happened at around 10am on Saturday killed three paramilitary force personnel of the Assam Rifles unit and reportedly the driver of the convoy as well. Although no confirmation has been received, but the Manipur-based People’s Liberation Army is suspected to be behind the attacks.

The news of the attack was first confirmed by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Twitter.

Besides PM Modi and President Kovind, leaders in the likes of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others, have condemned the attack.

Here are the top reactions by prominent political leaders on the Manipur attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to “condemn the attack”, saying that their “sacrifice will never be forgotten.” “I pay homage to those soldiers and family members who have been martyred today…My thoughts are with the bereaved families in hour of sadness,” he tweeted. President Ram Nath Kovind said the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy “deserves unreserved condemnation.” “This cowardly act reaffirms our resolve to root out terror in all its forms and manifestations. We stand united with the bereaved families,” the official Twitter post from the President of India’s account read. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, who was the first to confirm the news, called the attack “cowardly”. “Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice.,” he tweeted. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed “deepest condolence” with the bereaved families of commanding officer Tripathi and the other deceased paramilitary force personnel. “Strongly condemn the attack on a convoy of 46 Assam Rifles in which the CO, his family and other brave soldiers were martyred in Manipur. I express my deepest condolence with the bereaved families and solidarity with the forces in their fight against terrorism,” Sarma tweeted. Union defence minister also called the attack “cowardly” and “extremely painful and condemnable” additionally. “The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members,” his Twitter post read. Union home minister Amit Shah said that he is "anguised" over the “cowardly attack" “I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The entire nation stands firmly with our valiant security forces. The sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go in vain," he tweeted. Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also condemned the attack, saying that it “pains” her to “learn that we have lost five brave soldiers, including the CO and his family members.” “The entire nation awaits justice!” she tweeted. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the attack "once again proved that the Modi government is incapable of protecting the nation." “My condolences to the martyrs and condolences to their families. The nation will remember your sacrifice," he tweeted. Congress party’s official Twitter account expressed shock over the “deadly terror attack”. “Our condolences to bereaved families This devastating national security breach under BJP rule, both in Centre & State, is condemnable,” the tweet read. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda paid homage to the deceased in the Assam Rifles attack and also wished speedy recovery to the injured persons. “May God give strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss. The whole country is with you in this hour of crisis,” his tweet in Hindi read. Priyanka Gandhi also called the incident “cowardly” and said the “nation will always remember the sacrifice of the martyrs.”