Two militants killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian
Two militants were killed on Monday morning after forces launched an operation in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.
The encounter began after a team of security forces including the army, CRPF and the police launched an operation in Manihal village after a tip off about the presence of militants in the area.
Police said two militants were killed in the operation which is still underway.
“02 unidentified terrorists killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” a Jammu and Kashmir police spokesperson tweeted.
Last week, three militants including two top commanders were killed in Rawalpora village in Shopian in a similar operation. The operation continued for three days. Police said among dead was Vilayat Ahmad Lone alias Sajjad Afghani of Shopian. He was Jaish-e-Mohammad commander in Shopian.
LIVE: China's CanSino Covid-19 vaccine receives emergency approval in Hungary
- The United States continues to be the worst-hit nation in terms of cumulative caseload, followed by Brazil and India. The US also has the most number of fatalities related to Covid-19, followed by Brazil and Mexico.
A year of ‘Janta Curfew’: When Indians stayed home for 14 hours
Two militants killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian
Watchdog alerts transport ministry over ‘intrusions’
- This comes after a slew of cyber security attacks on Indian government’s domains over the past few months.
Mothers who gave birth in police vans during the lockdown recount journey
- Nearly a year after their births, HT tracked down five of the six children born in PCR vans. The babies are healthy, but their parents struggle to recover from the financial shock and job loss suffered due to the pandemic.
Fresh surge takes active Covid cases past 345,000
- In just the last five days, more than 200,000 new Covid-19 infections have been reported across the country and as many active cases have been added in the last 30 days
Punjab CM didn’t fulfil poll promises: Arvind Kejriwal
- The AAP leader also portrayed his party as an alternative to both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state that goes to polls next year.
TN leaders urge India to vote in favour of UN resolution against Sri Lanka
World Water Day How city’s growth depleted quality of lakes
Centre to soon issue guidelines on ecotourism
- The “Guidelines on Ecotourism in Forest and Wildlife Areas, 2021”, aimed at promoting better understanding of nature and wildlife conservation while generating income and opportunities for local communities
Law on interfaith marriage not against any religion: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- "If someone tries to lure someone through coercion, threat or any other wrong means, action would be taken. The law is not against any religion."
Now, U’khand CM says US enslaved India for 200 yrs
- Tirath Singh Rawat made these comments during a function in Ramnagar on Sunday in connection with the International Day of Forests.
Now, U’khand CM says US enslaved India for 200 yrs
CAA roll-out, 1 job per family on BJP manifesto for Bengal
PM to launch ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain’
- The campaign will be rolled out across the country’s 734 districts on Monday