Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara on Monday, police said.

Two militants have been killed in the encounter at Galoora area of Handwara, in the north Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

The encounter, which began in the early hours of Monday in Galoora village, is ongoing. Internet services have been suspended in the nearby town of Handwara.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area early Tuesday morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, the official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the forces.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 07:45 IST