Two terrorists neutralised in J&K's Kupwara; operation continues

ByYagya Sharma
Jun 13, 2023 02:29 PM IST

“Two terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district,” said police.

Two terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation by the army and Kashmir Police on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.

“Two (02) terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues,” informed Kashmir Police in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Topics
terrorists army kupwara district jammu and kashmir
