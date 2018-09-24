Two ministers dropped from Manohar Parrikar’s cabinet in Goa

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has dropped two ministers from his cabinet, his office announced on Monday. The two ministers, Francis DeSouza and Pandurang Madkaikar, have been ailing for some time.

Urban development minister is under treatment at a hospital in the US while power minister Madkaikar had suffered a brain stroke in June and has been at a Mumbai hospital since then.

They would be replaced by BJP lawmakers Nilesh Cabral and Milind Naik.

Nilesh Cabral is a BJP lawmaker from South Goa district’s Curchorem seat while Milind Naik represents the district’s Mormugao seat. Naik was the power minister in the previous Laxmikant Parsekar-led cabinet.

The decision comes just a day after BJP boss Amit Shah announced that Parrikar, who has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, would continue in the state’s top post. Shah had, however, said there would be changes to his team.

