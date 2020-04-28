Two minors kidnapped, allegedly raped in Rajasthan; cases registered under POCSO act

india

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 13:36 IST

Two minors were allegedly raped in separate incidents in Rajasthan’s Ajmer and Sirohi districts. Both the incidents came to light on Monday.

The incident in Ajmer involves an 11-year-old girl who was abducted by an unidentified person when she was sleeping with her parents in the yard of their home early on Monday morning.

“Around 4 am, the mother of the victim woke up and when she looked around her daughter was missing after which she informed her husband. The couple then started searching for their daughter,” said Mahaveer Sharma, station house officer (SHO), Kekri police station.

The SHO further added that the couple found the lock of the main gate broken. “The couple started searching for the girl near their house. An hour later, the minor was found one kilometre away from their homes in a field. Her clothes were stained in blood after which the couple informed the police and FIR was registered under POCSO Act, Section 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code against unknown accused,” said Sharma.

A team of senior officials from the police and forensics departments, and dog squad reached the spot on Monday for inspection and collected evidence. The girl’s clothes too were seized. However, the statement of the minor is yet to be recorded as she is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

“The minor was taken to government hospital after the incident for treatment and medical examination. She underwent a minor surgery yesterday. Most probably she would be discharged today after which her statements would be recorded,” said Sharma.

In Sirohi district, a 15-year-old minor was allegedly abducted and raped by a person known to her. And her ordeal continued for three days.

SHO of Pindwara police station Sumer Singh said that on the night of April 23, after the family had dinner, the mother of the victim told her to lock the main door of the house.

“When victim went near the gate, a friend of the victim who lives in her neighbourhood called her. When the girl was going to meet her neighbour, the accused who is known of the victim wrapped the minor’s mouth with her hand so that she can’t shout loud and took her to a government school and raped her for three consecutive days,” said Singh.

On Monday, the accused dropped the girl outside her home and fled. She then shared her ordeal with the family members after which a FIR under relevant sections of POCSO Act, 376 (rape) and other relevant section of IPC was registered.

“The statement of the victim has been recorded. Her medical reports are awaited. Further investigation is on,” added Singh.