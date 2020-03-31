Two mohalla clinic doctors among 10 in cluster of cases in Northeast Delhi

india

A doctor couple from mohalla clinics in Northeast Delhi are central of one of two coronavirus disease (Covid-19 clusters in the city.

The 49-year-old husband who worked in a mohalla clinic in Maujpur got diagnosed on March 18 after getting infected from a patient who had returned from Saudi Arabia. His 48-year-old wife, who worked in a neighbouring clinic in Baburpur, and 17-year-old daughter tested positive for the disease on March 25.

So far, 10 people have got infected from the index patient of the cluster, who is a 38-year-old Dilshad Garden resident who had returned from Saudi Arabia. At least 2,300 people who had come in contact with the 10 who tested positive -- including patients from the two mohalla clinics -- are being tracked by the city’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme to check for symptoms.

“Both husband and wife are doctors and used to work in two clinics not very far from each other. We are monitoring all the people they came in touch with including those who visited their clinics,” said an official from Delhi’s health department.

There are around 450 mohalla clinics across the city. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said last week that the mohalla clinics will continue to remain open after the doctors tested positive.

“A mohalla clinic doctor, his wife and daughter have tested positive for Covid-19. This is a sad news but it has led to a lot of rumours that the mohalla clinics will be closed. The mohalla clinics will continue to remain open because if we close them down then people will have to go farther, to bigger hospitals,” the CM had said.

Delhi has reported 97 cases so far, of which 24 are from another cluster in Nizamuddin.

The 38-year-old index patient had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 10; she tested positive for the disease on March 18. Before that, she had visited her 65-year-old mother and 35-year-old brother living in Jahangirpuri. Two of her other relatives – sisters aged 24 and 26 – living in Dilshad Garden also got the infection from her. They tested positive on March 20 and 21.

She had also gone to the evening clinic of the 49-year-old doctor, who got the infection from her and tested positive of March 21. His wife and daughter tested positive for the disease on March 25.

Later, another friend of the index patient – a 35-year-old man from Jahangirpuri – and his relative tested positive for Covid-19.

On Monday, among the seven cases that were not linked to the Nizamuddin cluster, was another person from Maujpur, who had come in contact with one of the patients of the mohalla clinic doctors.