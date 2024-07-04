Portions of two small bridges over Gandaki river in Bihar’s Siwan district collapsed on Wednesday, marking the seventh such incident in the state in the last 15 days. Two more bridges fall in Bihar; 7th incident in 15 days

An engineer of the water resources department in Maharajganj said that both the bridges, located near Nautan and Bhikabandh villages, have been dislocated from their original positions in the night due to the gushing current of the river, triggered by localised rains.

“No casualty was reported as the bridges were damaged at night and the villagers noticed it in the morning. The central pillars of the bridges have been dislocated, leading to several cracks on the main bridge structure. Traffic on the both the bridges were blocked,” said an official aware of the matter.

Meanwhile, chief minister Nitish Kumar chaired an emergency meeting at his office with officials of the road construction department (RCD) and the rural works department (RWD) on Wednesday afternoon in the wake of collapse of several bridges over the last few weeks. Additional chief secretaries of RCD and RWD, Pratyaya Amrit and Deepak Kumar Singh were also present in the meeting.

CM Kumar asked the officials concerned to inspect all the old bridges and take necessary action if they have developed cracks or need repair. The chief minister also asked the officials to fix accountability for the collapse of the bridges in the recent past and act against the officials and contractors responsible for it.