Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Mahakumbh stampede: Two more West Bengal pilgrims succumb to injuries

PTI |
Jan 31, 2025 05:57 PM IST

Amiya Saha and Binod Ruidas were among 30 pilgrims who died in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh

Two more people from West Bengal have died in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, their family members said, taking the toll of fatalities from the eastern state to four.

Security personnel carry an injured pilgrim at the site of a stampede amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj.(Arun Sankar/AFP)
Security personnel carry an injured pilgrim at the site of a stampede amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj.(Arun Sankar/AFP)

Amiya Saha (28) from Baisnabnagar area of Malda district and 35-year-old Binod Ruidas from Jamuria in Paschim Bardhaman were also among the 30 pilgrims who died in the pre-dawn stampede in Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh, their family members said.

On Thursday, the family of two women – Basanti Poddar from the city's Golf Green area and Urmila Bhuniya from Salboni in Paschim Medinipur district – had claimed that they succumbed to injuries suffered during the rush for taking a holy dip at the mega religious gathering on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ on Wednesday.

Also read: Maha Kumbh: Cop suspended over viral video showing him ‘mixing ash’ in ‘bhandara’ food

Talking to reporters on Friday, Saha’s father alleged that his son, a primary school teacher, was injured in the stampede and left untreated at a Uttar Pradesh hospital for some time.

He later died, but the Uttar Pradesh administration “did not issue a death certificate" while releasing the body, which delayed the post-mortem examination, his father claimed.

Ruidas’ brother said he died after suffering injuries while waiting for his turn for a holy dip on Wednesday.

His body was brought back on Friday morning.

Ruidas’ brother also alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government did not issue a "proper” death certificate.

Also read: Influencer claims she was trapped in second stampede at Mahakumbh: 'I couldn't breathe'

Meanwhile, the family members of nine pilgrims from the state claimed that they were still missing after the stampede, which also injured 60 people.

