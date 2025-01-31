CBI conducts searches across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana in DA case against former IOCL Officer

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at five locations in two districts of Uttar Pradesh and one in Haryana on Thursday after registering a case against a former sales officer of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Noida Division. The officer is accused of possessing disproportionate assets (DA), confirmed senior CBI officials in a press note shared with media on Thursday. The CBI officials stated that while serving as Sales Officer/Senior Sales Officer (Retail Sales) at Meerut-I and Assistant Manager (Retail Sales) at Noida-III, Retail Sales Area, the accused allegedly amassed illicitly wealth between April 1, 2019 to May 24, 2023. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The press note stated that the DA case was registered against Mohit Kumar, who previously served as sales officer, senior sales officer, and assistant manager of IOCL, Noida Division. He is currently posted as manager (Terminal) at Panipat RCO (Reduced Crude Oil), Haryana.

The CBI officials stated that while serving as Sales Officer/Senior Sales Officer (Retail Sales) at Meerut-I and Assistant Manager (Retail Sales) at Noida-III, Retail Sales Area, the accused allegedly amassed illicitly wealth between April 1, 2019 to May 24, 2023. He is reportedly in possession of pecuniary resources amounting to ₹49,84,960 which is 95.94% disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The officials stated that the searches were conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused across five locations, including two properties in UP’s Muzaffarnagar and one premise in Meerut as well as two premises in Panipat, Haryana. The searches led to the recovery of incriminating documents, including bank passbooks, credit cards, sale deeds, and vehicle-related papers. Officials also confirmed that documents related to five vehicles were seized, and further investigation in the case is ongoing.