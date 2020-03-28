e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Two paramilitary personnel test positive for Covid-19, trigger concerns

Two paramilitary personnel test positive for Covid-19, trigger concerns

Contacts of the two security personnel who tested positive are being traced.

india Updated: Mar 28, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSF jawans stand guard at the India-Bangladesh border at Fulbari Border checkpoint, some 16 kms from Siliguri.
BSF jawans stand guard at the India-Bangladesh border at Fulbari Border checkpoint, some 16 kms from Siliguri.(AFP Photo)
         

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer and a Jawan of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) tested positive on Saturday in the first instance of infections among the security forces, raising concerns in the government circles, said officials.

The 57-year-old BSF second-in-command rank officer is posted at Tekanpur (Gwalior), the academy of the border guarding force, and he seems to have picked up the infection from a family member who recently returned from the United Kingdom, one of the officials cited above said.

He and his family members have been put in quarantine at a local hospital and at least two dozen officers/jawans, believed to have come in contact with him are being identified and tested.

The CISF head constable was admitted earlier this week in a hospital in Mumbai after he showed symptoms of the disease. His test came out positive following which he has been shifted to another hospital dedicated to coronavirus patients in Mumbai.

Officials said that all his colleagues, family members and seniors at Mumbai airport are being checked and all facilities where he went in the last two weeks are being sanitized.

tags
top news
India registers 179 new cases, PM creates special relief fund to fight Covid-19
India registers 179 new cases, PM creates special relief fund to fight Covid-19
Amid lockdown, a sea of migrants in Delhi try to find their way back home
Amid lockdown, a sea of migrants in Delhi try to find their way back home
Why alarm bells started ringing after a Kerala politician got Covid-19
Why alarm bells started ringing after a Kerala politician got Covid-19
‘Shameful’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over migrant exodus
‘Shameful’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over migrant exodus
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home
Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news