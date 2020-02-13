e-paper
Two passengers put in isolation for suspected coronavirus at Kolkata airport

Earlier, a passenger had also showed signs of fever during thermal scanning, Kolkata airport director Kaushik Bhattacharjee said.

india Updated: Feb 13, 2020 16:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Security personnel stand at NSCBI Airport. (PTI)
         

Two passengers, who arrived at Kolkata international airport from Bangkok, have been placed in isolation for suspected novel coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

Both passengers were sent to Beliaghata ID Hospital, a Kolkata airport official said.

Already two airlines which had direct flights between Kolkata and China have suspended their flights.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has temporarily suspended its flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from February 6.

“In line with the WHO guideline to contain the spread of coronavirus, IndiGo will be suspending its Kolkata-Guangzhou service from February 6, 2020 to February 25, 2020 and Guangzhou-Kolkata from February 7 till February 26,” the airline had said in a statement.

After IndiGo, China Eastern Airlines suspended its flights between Kolkata and Kunming in China from February 10 to February 29.

Passengers of flights coming to Kolkata from Kunming and Guangzhou in China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok were being screened since January 17.

At present, passengers arriving from Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok are being screened as no flights are operating to and from China. PTI SBN MM SMN SMN

