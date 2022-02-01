Home / India News / Two persons smuggling drugs from Pakistan held in J&K's Kupwara, 500g heroin seized
Two persons smuggling drugs from Pakistan held in J&K's Kupwara, 500g heroin seized

According to an official statement, the duo tried to escape from a police naka (checkpoint).
The police team apprehended the duo and on personal search recovered the heroin.&nbsp;(File Photo)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 06:07 AM IST
ANI |

Kupwara police have arrested two smugglers and recovered 500 gms of heroin brought from Pakistan, said local police on Monday.

According to an official statement, the duo tried to escape from a police naka (checkpoint). Noticing the suspicious movement and deliberate intention to jump the naka, the police team apprehended the duo and on personal search recovered 230 gms of Heroin-like substance from Ishtiyaq Ahmad Qureshi, resident of Taad, and 270 gms of the banned drug from Basharat Hussain Shah resident of Padna Taad Karnah.

"From the preliminary investigations, it has transpired that the drugs have been smuggled to this side of Line of Control by the duo in conspiracy with the Pakistani nationals," says the official note.

An FIR has been filed under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 in Police Station Karnah.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing. 

