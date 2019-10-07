Two prisoners use towels to make rope, escape from Nagaur jail Rajasthan

india

Two undertrial prisoners escaped from the Merta sub-jail in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district by making a rope of towels and scaling the 15-foot prison wall Sunday evening, police said.

The two inmates - Kesaram Naik and Ayub Khan - were imprisoned under the POCSO Act on charges of raping minors, Merta City Station House Officer (SHO) Gangaram Vishnoi said.

The jail administration came to know about the missing inmates during the evening head count of the prisoners on Sunday evening following which they informed the police. Merta is 209 km Southwest of the state capital Jaipur.

The two prisoners had a head start of almost four hours before jail authorities sounded the police.

“The two undertrials escaped around 4 pm but the jail administration informed police at 7.50 pm. They used five towels to make a rope and then used it to scale the prison wall. Jail staff later recovered the towels from the spot where they scaled the wall,” the police officer said.

The police barricaded major roads and launched a search operation but the two prisoners remained elusive,

“Kesaram Naik is from Mundasar village of Nagaur while Ayub Khan hails from Nimbi Kalan village,” Vishnoi said. Their families are being questioned, he said.

He said as per jail staff, the two inmates had become friends and were often seen together.

Vishnoi said there were only two guards in the jail at the time the undertrials escaped.

