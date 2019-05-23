Two Punjab cops held for ‘helping colleague’ dispose of man’s body

The Punjab police on Wednesday arrested two colleagues of an inspector for allegedly helping him dispose of the body of a 24-year-old man after he allegedly killed himself in custody.

Narinder Singh, the inspector, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his office with an AK-47 bullet wound after allegedly throwing Jaspal Singh’s body into a canal in Faridkot. Senior police superintendent Rajbachan Singh their investigation into the matter found that Darshan Singh and Sukhmander Singh helped Narinder Singh in dumping Jaspal Singh’s body. “Both said they had found Jaspal hanging inside their lockup.”

He said they have got the coordinates and their teams were looking for the body.

Jaspal Singh’s family insisted that he did not commit suicide but was murdered in custody. “They have not arrested sub-inspector Gurlal Singh, who accompanied inspector Narinder when Jaspal was arrested. The police are trying to save him,” said Gurcharan Singh, Jaspal Singh’s uncle.

Rajbachan Singh said Gurlal Singh was not accompanying Narinder Singh as he was on poll duty.

“We have confirmed it by checking his mobile location.”

A special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the case is also looking into the role of the person, who had complained to the police control room that three persons, including Jaspal Singh, armed with weapons were hiding in a gurdwara.

Deputy police superintendent Jastinder Singh, who is a member of the SIT, said the complainant did not reveal his name.

“The original name of the complainant is not Paramjit Singh but Ranbir Singh and his location was traced to Nanded in Maharashtra. We have already sent a team to nab him, and after his arrest, we may get more leads in the case,” he added.

First Published: May 23, 2019 00:30 IST