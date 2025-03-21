Shimla, Two persons, who broke the windows of a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus at Kharar in Punjab's Mohali district earlier this week, have been arrested, HRTC authorities said on Friday. Two Punjab residents arrested in Himachal RTC bus attack case

The two men had intercepted the Chandigar-Hamirpur bus with a car on Tuesday and smashed windows of the bus with sticks and rods, catching the driver and conductor off guard, even as the passengers cowered under their seats. No one was injured in the incident.

The attackers had covered the car's number plate with paper, a statement issued here said.

Following the incident, senior officers from the police headquarters in Shimla held a discussion with the Special Director General of Police , Punjab, after which an FIR was registered.

Punjab Police subsequently arrested Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Muktsar Sahib, and Hardeep Singh of Ropar in connection with the attack and recovered the car they used for the attack, the HRTC authorities said.

In light of the incident, the HRTC management has appealed to passengers to immediately report any suspicious activities to the authorities in order to ensure their safety. They said senior officers of the Punjab Police have assured complete security for vehicles and passengers travelling from Himachal to Punjab.

A similar case was registered in Sirhind on Monday, after miscreants pelted stones at a bus following a dispute over payment of tourist charges.

Several HRTC buses have come under attack lately in Punjab. On Monday, some people forcibly plastered posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on a Jalandhar-Manali bus. The driver and conductor of yet another bus was threatened when they objected to the posters.

On Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the House that he has spoken to the Punjab Chief Minister about the issue and he has been promised that action would be taken against the miscreants.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.