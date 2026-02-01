Two unidentified assailants opened fire at a cloth merchant man and fled with ₹6 lakh in cash, which he brought to an ATM centre at the State Bank of India office at Koti in Hyderabad on Saturday morning, police said. Two rob apparel trader of ₹6 lakh and two-wheeler in Hyd, say cops

The incident occurred at around 7 am, said police. The victim was identified as P V Rinshad (26), a businessman from Kerala dealing in readymade kids’ clothing , and currently residing in Nampally.

“He was injured in his leg and is currently undergoing treatment. He is said to be out of danger,” Khairatabad Zone deputy commissioner of police Koganti Shilpavalli said.

In a separate statement, Hyderabad police commissioner V C Sajjannar said special teams have been constituted to launch a manhunt for the accused.

“A case has been registered at Sultanbazar police station under Sections 109 (Attempt to Murder) and 309 (Robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 27 of the Arms Act, 1959,” he said.

The commissioner said Rinshad had come to Hyderabad on January 7 carrying a sum of ₹6 lakh to purchase wholesale stock at Dewan Devdi. As the purchases did not materialise, his cousin Mishban advised him to deposit the cash into his bank account through ATM at SBI mani branch, Bank Street, Koti, on a vehicle belonging to his friend Ameer.

Sajjanar said two unidentified people approached the victim from behind and threatened him by pressing a firearm against his abdomen. The assailants then fired two rounds, one of which struck the complainant on his right leg, and snatched the cash bag and the vehicle keys and fled the spot in the victim’s vehicle.

The assailants proceeded to Nimboliadda, Kachiguda, where they abandoned the vehicle. After changing their clothes, they escaped on foot towards Kachiguda X Roads, the commissioner said.

“The special teams are analysing CCTV footage, tracking technical evidence, and coordinating with neighbouring jurisdictions to apprehend the absconding accused at the earliest,” he added.

The DCP said the accused appeared to have conducted reconnaissance before the attack. “They came from a nearby bus stop to the ATM and targeted him. One round was fired, reportedly from a country-made pistol,” she said.

Shilapavalli, who visited the spot, said preliminary investigation indicated that the attackers had conducted reconnaissance and targeted Rinshad while he was depositing the money.