Two 'shooters' arrested for firing outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two accused for allegedly firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra West on April 14. The two suspected shooters were caught in Gujarat's Bhuj late on Monday night Two shooters arrested for firing outside Salman Khan's residence (HT photo)

Officials in the Mumbai Police said the two accused were caught in Gujarat's Bhuj late on Monday night, news agency ANI reported. "Both the accused, who fled Mumbai after the firing, have been arrested from Gujarat's Bhuj," the officials said.

The police said the two arrested individuals will be brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

The firing outside Salman Khan's apartment occurred on Sunday at 5am, when two unidentified men opened fire outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides. The two men fled the scene on a motorcycle, covering their faces under helmets.

The Mumbai Crime Branch described the incident as a “meticulously planned attack”, with the CCTV camera footage showing one of the suspects firing towards the residence of Salman Khan.

They discharged a total of four rounds during the incident, leaving behind a live cartridge at the scene. Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch had summoned two individuals for questioning in connection with the recent firing incident.

The incident prompted swift action by the Mumbai Police, with ten teams of the crime branch deployed outside Galaxy Apartments.

Following the incident, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman Khan over the phone regarding the incident. CM Shinde also discussed with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing the actor's security.

Hours after the incident took place, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the firing through a social media post, warning the actor that this was just the “trailer.” One of the accused in the case was suspected to be from Gurugram, with connections to gangster Rohit Godara.

Rohit Godara is a gangster based in the United States, accused of murdering Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal, who was gunned down in March this year.

Since November 2022, Salman Khan's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan has also been authorized to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

