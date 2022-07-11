Two terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter; US-made rifle recovered: Police

Security forces killed two terrorists in a gunbattle at Wandakpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora on Monday. The Jammu and Kashmir Police said terrorist Kaiser Koka has been neutralised in the encounter, while the identity of the second terrorist was yet to be ascertained. Security forces also recovered incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a USA-made rifle (M-4 Carbine) and a pistol.

The encounter broke out days after the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the army 22 RR arrested a hybrid terrorist associate of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla district. The terrorist was identified as Mohd Iqbal Bhat, a resident of Tilgam Payeen. He was arrested at a checkpoint in Kreeri area of Baramulla.

Based on reliable input regarding the terrorist movement in the Kreeri area, joint parties of Police and Army 29 RR established Naka at Kreeri.

During Naka checking one Hybrid terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit was apprehended along with arms and ammunition, the police said.

Incriminating materials including one pistol, a pistol magazine and 7 rounds- of pistol ammunition were also recovered from the hybrid terrorist.

Also Read | 700 local youths recruited by terror groups in J&K in last four years

According to police, the terrorist has been actively involved in providing logistics support for terrorist activities and was in touch with Pakistani terrorists Saifullah and Abu Zarar.

Earlier on Thursday, the police had arrested a hybrid terrorist linked with the proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr in Awantipora.

During checking, the terrorist was identified as Aamir Ahmed Parray son of Abdul Rashid Parray resident of Kashwa Chitragam, Shopian, linked with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr.

Meanwhile, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists surrendered before police and security forces following an encounter in Kulgam on Wednesday.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON