Two tigresses at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve spotted with cubs

Three-and-a-half-year-old Ranthambore tigress T-84 was on Wednesday spotted with two cubs at Jhalra near Ranthambore fort. Field director, Ranthambore Tiger Project, Sawai Madhopur, YK Sahu said the cubs are around two to three months old.

“It is her second litter, as in previous case it was natal mortality. She is daughter of T-19 and sister of T-83,” he said.

Another tigress T-69 was also spotted with two cubs at Gilasagar near Khandar. This is second litter of the tigress. Earlier she gave birth to a cub, he said.

The tiger population in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR) has reached over 72, including 20 males, 25 females and 25 cubs.

In October 2018, another tigress, T-63, was spotted with two cubs. The seven–year-old tigress is daughter of Krishna (T-19). This her second litter, earlier in 2015-16 she had given birth two female cubs.

