Two UP cops taken off duty for ‘Naagin’ dance on Independence Day | Video

Published on Aug 18, 2022 04:38 PM IST
In a video shared by news agency ANI, the policemen can be seen dancing to the tunes of a “naagin song” inside the Puranpur police station that has been decked up for the Independence Day celebrations.
Screengrab from the video. 
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Two policemen in Uttar Pradesh – a sub-inspector (SI) and a constable – have been relieved of their duty for dancing "inappropriately in uniform" during the 75th Independence day celebrations in Pilibhit district.

While one constable moves around with a trumpet, the other crawls on the floor doing the "naagin" dance. Other police personnel surrounding the duo can be seen cheering and clapping for their two colleagues.

According to a report by news agency PTI, SI Saurabh Kumar and constable Anuj were sent to the police lines after Pilibhit superintendent of police (SP) Dinesh Kumar P learned about the incident.

The SP has asked the circle officer of the area, Virendra Vikram, to probe the matter and submit a report regarding it. The two police personnel have been removed from their duty till further orders.

In a similar incident, students from the Indian Institute of Technology - Banaras Hindu University were caught on camera dancing to “vulgar” Bhojpuri songs moments after the national flag was hoisted on Independence Day. As soon as the incident came under the notice of college officials a committee was formed to probe the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

